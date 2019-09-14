Country woes. NC State falls at West Virginia.

Thayer Thomas scores for the Wolfpack over West Virginia N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (87) beats West Virginia safety Kerry Martin Jr. (15) to score on an eight-yard touchdown during the first half against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (87) beats West Virginia safety Kerry Martin Jr. (15) to score on an eight-yard touchdown during the first half against West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.V., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

West Virginia kept committing penalties and making mistakes.

N.C. State just couldn’t take advantage of them. Its defense wouldn’t let them.

Quarterback Austin Kendall threw three touchdowns and the Mountaineers used a key blocked punt to beat N.C. State 44-27 on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolfpack (2-1) was missing its top pass-rusher (defensive end James Smith-Williams) and top cover corner (Nick McCloud) while West Virginia’s previously inept offense suddenly found its stride.

Kendall took advantage of all the time he routinely had to throw, even while missing both of his starting guards. Kendall completed 27 of 40 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

WVU (2-1) was coming off of an embarrassing 38-7 loss at Missouri and had a total of 64 rushing yards through two games.

But Kendall found a rhythm and running back Kennedy McKoy (66 yards, two touchdowns) found some room. The Mountaineers needed the offensive outburst to overcome 12 penalties for 105 yards.

McKoy’s 5-yard touchdown run, set up by a punt block by Logan Thimons at 6:51 in the third quarter, gave WVU a 31-21 lead.

The Mountaineers led 7-0 and 14-7 before N.C. State took a 21-14 advantage with 3:13 left in the first half on a trick play. Receiver Thayer Thomas hit tight end Cary Angeline on a double-pass for an 18-yard touchdown for a 21-14 lead.

But N.C. State’s offense left Kendall too much time. He led a quick 92-yard drive, capped by a 13-yard TD pass to receiver George Campbell to the game up before the end of the half.

A 23-yard field goal by Evan Staley and the blocked punt ended up being the cushion West Virginia needed in the second half.

First down

Freshman linebacker Drake Thomas had a third-quarter interception to set up N.C. State’s offense at the WVU 21.

Touchdown

Sophomore receiver Thayer Thomas, Drake’s older brother, caught a touchdown and threw for one in the first half.

Offsides

After its quick-change play (the blocked punt), WVU punched in a touchdown. After its quick-change play (the interception), N.C. State settled for a field goal.

ICYMI

N.C. State has lost its past four nonconference road games against Power 5 opponents.

Key numbers

2 The last two field goals N.C. State kicker Chris Dunn actually missed (and were not blocked) have come in the state of West Virginia. He missed a 31-yarder last year at Marshall and a 51-yard on Saturday.

12 West Virginia running back Kennedy McKoy had 12 rushing yards in the first two games of the season. He had 66 on 10 carries on Saturday.