NC State sacks Syracuse for first ACC win

What a different an extra week of practice makes for N.C. State. What a difference a year makes for Syracuse.

The Wolfpack relied on its defense and a trick play to beat Syracuse 16-10 on Thursday night.

N.C. State (4-2, 1-1 ACC) bounced back after opening ACC play with a 31-13 loss at Florida State on Sept. 28. With some extra time off, N.C. State fine-tuned its defense and sacked Orange (3-3, 0-2) quarterback Tommy DeVito eight times.

For the Orange, it was basically the exact opposite of last year’s 51-41 win over N.C. State. They had 561 yards of total offense and 480 in the air.

But that was with quarterback Eric Dungey. The transition to DeVito has been less than smooth for the Orange, who won 10 games a year ago and started this season in the top 25. After Thursday’s loss, they’re going to have to fight to get to bowl eligibility.

N.C. State got three field goals from Chris Dunn and 32-yard touchdown catch by running back Trent Pennix.

Bailey Hockman (16 of 27, 205 yards) started the game, and Devin Leary came in for one series in the second quarter, but it was receiver Thayer Thomas who threw the touchdown pass to Pennix.

Thomas caught a pass from Hockman, a yard behind the line of scrimmage near the N.C. State sideline, and then hit Pennix down the opposite sideline for the only touchdown in the first three quarters.

Linebacker Louis Acceus had 12 tackles and three sacks to lead N.C. State’s defense.

Thomas has completed two passes this season both have been touchdowns. He had an 18-yard TD pass to tight end Cary Angeline at West Virginia on Sept. 14.

Dave Doeren called timeout with 18 seconds left in the first half. On the next play, Syracuse had a 52-yard pass play to move into N.C. State territory. Andre Szmyt missed a 44-yard field goal on the last play of the half.

N.C. State cornerback Chris Ingram got hurt on the last drive of the first half. N.C. State was already missing injured corners Nick McCloud and Taiyon Palmer.

5 Sacks in the first half for N.C. State’s defense.

-5 The Orange had 19 rushing attempts for minus-5 yards in the first half.