NC State-Wake Forest football series history

Wake Forest’s Tabari Hines (1) catches a touchdown pass as NC State’s Chris Ingram (15) defends during the second half of a 30-24 Wake Forest win on Nov. 18, 2017. AP

Despite its recent problems in Winston-Salem (2-7 since 2000), N.C. State has a winning record (22-17-1) in road games against the Demon Deacons.

The series goes back to 1895 and the two teams have played every year since 1910. The Wolfpack holds the overall series edge 66-40-6, including a 41-24-1 mark since ACC play began in 1953.

Check out this interactive graphic by NExS software with the series history between the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons. Click on the check marks in the upper right to compare the series information by location. Drag the blue slider to change the year.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW