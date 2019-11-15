Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy dead after domestic violence dispute

Former N.C. State basketball player Anthony Grundy died on Thursday after a domestic violence dispute in Louisville, Ky., according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

He was 40.

At approximately 6:26 p.m., LMPD responded to a call for domestic violence trouble at the home address of Grundy’s mother.

Upon arrival, Grundy was found in the street bleeding from an “unknown injury,” according to the LMPD statement released on Friday morning. Grundy was transported to University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was still on the scene when LMPD officers arrived and has been taken into custody. The case is ongoing and no charges have been filed, said Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for the LMPD.

The news of Grundy’s passing was first shared on social media on Thursday night.

So Tough to hear the news of the passing of one my Best Men. Thoughts and Prayers go out to everyone impacted. Take it way back with a couple of these. Absolute Warrior, one the most fearless I have ever been around. #RIPAG #GRUNDY pic.twitter.com/t5V0aCriYJ — Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) November 15, 2019

Grundy played for the Wolfpack from 1998 to 2002. He was an All-ACC guard as a senior in 2002 and helped the Wolfpack end a 10-year NCAA tournament drought in his final season. A wiry, 6-3 and 180-pound guard, Grundy knew how to score and was known for his toughness. He led the Wolfpack in scoring (17.8 points) and rebounding (5.5) as a senior.

He had a 12-year professional career, which included stops in Greece, Turkey, Iran and briefly in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks. Legal issues and problems with alcohol complicated Grundy’s life and career. He returned to Raleigh in 2017 to resolve habitual impaired-driver charges and was sentenced to two years in prison.

He moved back home to Louisville in 2019. It was his mother’s birthday on Thursday and Grundy was there with his family to celebrate, according to Lee Turner, his long-time attorney. Turner, like everyone who knew Grundy, was heartbroken by the news on Friday.

“He had a good heart and was a very kind person,” Turner said. “It’s just sad because he had a tough life.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.