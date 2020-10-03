Raleigh News & Observer Logo
NC State at Pitt: TV, betting odds, QB talk and quick facts to impress your friends

RALEIGH

If you look at the past numbers, the outcome of Saturday’s game between N.C. State and No. 24 Pittsburgh isn’t up for debate.

Under Dave Doeren, the Wolfpack have not fared well against ranked opponents. N.C. State is 2-17 versus ranked teams since Doeren’s first season in Raleigh (2013).

The two wins both came in the 2017 season, when the roster was stacked with future NFL talent and Doeren led the team to nine wins. That year they went on the road to defeat No. 11 Florida State, 27-21, and beat No. 17 Louisville at home, 39-25, two weeks later.

N.C. State has dropped eight straight games to ranked opponents since 2017. Five of those losses were on the road. One was at a neutral site (Gator Bowl versus Texas A&M in 2018). The Panthers (3-0, 2-0) will be the second straight ranked opponent the Wolfpack (1-1, 1-1) will play on the road. They lost to No. 20 Virginia Tech Saturday night, 45-24.

Doeren knows the Wolfpack has its work cut out this Saturday.

“They are a very experienced team,” Doeren said. “They play complimentary football.”

How to watch on TV: NC State vs Pitt

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on the ACC Network at Noon.

College football betting odds: Pitt favored

As of Thursday evening, Pittsburgh was a 14-point favorite. The over under was 47.5.

Fast facts: Might Devin Leary start at QB?

