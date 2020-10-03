Devin Leary got the start at QB for NC State, has played well and has them up at half

Devin Leary was penciled in last spring as N.C. State’s starting quarterback, but he missed 20 days of practice during COVID quarantine protocols and Pack coach Dave Doeren decided to go with Bailey Hockman, who got a lot more spring snaps.

Hockman led N.C. State to a 45-42 win over Wake Forest to start the season but struggled last week against Virginia Tech, when he threw two interceptions. Leary came in and completed 12-of-16 passes for 165 yards and a score in 32 plays against the Hokies.

Saturday, in Pittsburgh, Leary continued to play well in the first half against the No. 24-ranked team in the country.

Leary completed 13-of-21 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns. His play helped N.C. State get a 17-13 lead at halftime. N.C. State trailed 7-0 early and scored 17 straight points to gain the lead after two quarters.

“He looks good,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said on a TV interview at halftime. “He’s playing comfortable football. He’s making good throws, giving his receivers a chance, doing some things with his feet.”

13 receptions so far to 9 different players from Devin Leary. There should be another one to Anthony Smith, which would have made 10 different receivers, but strong start from Leary so far. pic.twitter.com/b5vQuH7ycA — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) October 3, 2020

Devin Leary’s passer rating currently.....155. Dude is ballin for NCST. — jordan cornette (@jordancornette) October 3, 2020

Devin Leary is clearly something different at QB. It’ll be interesting to see what his ceiling is as an upperclassman. — Rob McLamb (@RobMcLamb) October 3, 2020

Junior nickel back Tyler Baker-Williams and senior offensive tackle Justin Whitt were both missing from the list of available players for today’s game against the Panthers.

Team spokesperson Annabelle Myers confirmed both players would miss the game for N.C. State (1-1, 1-1). When asked if they were out due to injuries, Myers replied in a text message to the N&O “Or other.”

Baker-Williams and Whitt started the first two games of the season for the Wolfpack.

Whitt has played 134 snaps this season for N.C. State. Baker-Williams has played 145, the second-most snaps out of the secondary. Baker-Williams registered eight tackles this season in two games.

Junior Byrson Speas will start in place of Whitt. Speas started five games at right tackle in 2019. True freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis will start in place of Baker-Williams. He was in for four snaps last weekend against Virginia Tech.