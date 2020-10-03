Raleigh News & Observer Logo
NC State

View photos from NC State’s football game against Pittsburgh

Here are photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s football game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

100320 NC St.vsPitt Devin Leary (13) Drake Thomas (32).JPG
N.C. State’s Devin Leary (13) and linebacker Drake Thomas (32) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

100320 NC St.vsPitt Emeka Emezie (86) Jason Pinnock (15).JPG
N.C. State’s Emeka Emezie (86) catches the game winning touchdown in front of Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jason Pinnock (15) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Wolfpack won 30-29. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

100320 NC St.vsPitt Emeka Emezie (86) .JPG
N.C. State’s Emeka Emezie (86) celebrates his game winning touchdown with wide receiver Devin Carter (88) during the Wolfpack’s victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20277743967535.JPG
The North Carolina State defense celebrates as time runs out, defeating the No. 24 Pittsburgh in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt Dave Doeren .JPG
N.C. State coach Dave Doeren leads the team onto the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports
100320 NC St.vsPitt Tanner Ingle (10) DJ Turner (7).JPG
N.C. State’s Tanner Ingle (10) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver DJ Turner (7) during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20277751033770.JPG
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) scrambles for a first down past Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt Devin Leary (13) .JPG
N.C. State’s Devin Leary (13) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

100320 NC St.vsPitt Dave Doeren.JPG
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren makes a point to an official during the Wolfpack’s game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20277738723997.JPG
North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) runs away from Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt Marquis Williams (14) C J Riley (19).JPG
Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14) commits pass interference against N.C. State wide receiver C.J. Riley (19) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20277738728052.JPG
North Carolina State tight end Cary Angeline (6) celebrates with wide receiver Devin Carter (88) after making a touchdown catch against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt DJ Turner (7) .JPG
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver DJ Turner (7) tries to run as N.C. State’s Shyheim Battle (25) tackles him during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20277740633820.JPG
North Carolina State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) celebrates after making a touchdown catch in front of Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jason Pinnock (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt Devin Carter (88) .JPG
N.C. State’s Devin Carter (88) makes a catch as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) tries to defend during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

100320 NC St.vsPitt Ricky Person Jr. (8) .JPG
N.C. State’s Ricky Person Jr. (8) runs by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20277743578209.JPG
Pittsburgh wide receiver Taysir Mack (11) is upended as he is hit by North Carolina State cornerback Shyheim Battle (25) and safety Tanner Ingle after making a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP

DNY20100301_NCS_AT_PITT_NCS_BENCH.jpg
N.C. State’s defense watches during the first half of their game against Pitt at Hienz Field in Pittsburgh, PA on October 3, 2020. Michael Longo Pool/Icon Sportswire

100320 NC St.vsPitt Thayer Thomas (5) Jason Pinnock (15).JPG
N.C. State’s Thayer Thomas (5) runs through a tackle attempt by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jason Pinnock (15) after a catch during the Wolfpack’s victory over the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

100320 NC St.vsPitt Phil Campbell III (24) Devin Leary (13).JPG
Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) sacks N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20277752557397.JPG
North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren takes the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt Damar Hamlin (3) Thayer Thomas (5).JPG
Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) commits pass interference on N.C. State’s wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20277857462794.JPG
North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt Ricky Person Jr. (8) .JPG
N.C. State’s Ricky Person Jr. (8) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) chases during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

100320 NC St.vsPitt Porter Rooks (14) SirVocea Davis (32).JPG
N.C. State’s Porter Rooks (14) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (32) defends during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

100320 NC St.vsPitt Cary Angeline (6)A.JPG
N.C. State’s Cary Angeline (6) makes a catch while defend by the Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Brandon Hill (9) during the Wolfpack’s victory over the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

100320 NC St.vsPitt Devin Leary (13) Sir Vocea Dennis (32) copy.JPG
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (32) pressures him during their game at Heinz Field Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20277857617476.JPG
North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP

AP20277861933954 (1).JPG
North Carolina State guard Joe Sculthorpe (71) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt Taysir Mack (11) Cecil Powell (4).JPG
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Taysir Mack (11) runs after a catch as N.C. State’s Cecil Powell (4) defends during their game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport

100320 NC St.vsPitt Devin Leary (13) copy.JPG
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) scrambles with the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20277863001490.JPG
North Carolina State defensive tackle C.J. Clark (52) celebrates as he plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt Kenny Pickett (8) Daniel Joseph (99).JPG
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes as N.C. State’s Daniel Joseph (99) pressures him during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

100320 NC St.vsPitt Zonovan Knight (7) .JPG
N.C. State’s Zonovan Knight (7) runs the ball during the Wolfpack’s game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20278001632818.JPG
Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14) deflects a pass to North Carolina State wide receiver C.J. Riley (19) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt Shocky Jacques-Louis (18).JPG
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis (18) makes a catch as N.C. State’s Devan Boykin (12) defends during their game at Heinz Field Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20278001652234.JPG
Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14) deflects a pass to North Carolina State wide receiver C.J. Riley (19) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt Cary Angeline (6).JPG
N.C. State’s Cary Angeline (6) catches a touchdown pass during the Wolfpack’s game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

100320 NC St.vsPitt DJ Turner (7) Vi Jones (31) Jakeen Harris (6).JPG
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver DJ Turner (7) runs after a catch N.C. State’s Vi Jones (31) and Jakeen Harris (6) try to tackle him during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20278002381778.JPG
North Carolina State’s Keyon Lesane (15) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt Jakeen Harris (6) Vincent Davis (22).JPG
N.C. State’s Jakeen Harris (6) tackles Pittsburgh Panthers running back Vincent Davis (22) during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20278007382272.JPG
North Carolina State tight end Dylan Autenrieth (42) greets Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey (67) before the coin toss before their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP

100320 NC St.vsPitt DJ Turner (7) Tanner Ingle (10).JPG
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver DJ Turner (7) runs after a catch as N.C. State’s Tanner Ingle (10) purses during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports

AP20278041947294.JPG
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes against Pittsburgh in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP

AP20278042867926.JPG
North Carolina State wide receiver Devin Carter (88) tries to break away from Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP

AP20278048432549.JPG
North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren leads his team onto the field before playing Pittsburgh in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP

AP20278049368380.JPG
North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren works the sideline as his team plays Pittsburgh in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP
