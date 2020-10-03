NC State View photos from NC State’s football game against Pittsburgh By Ethan Hyman October 03, 2020 04:17 PM, ORDER REPRINT → Here are photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s football game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. N.C. State’s Devin Leary (13) and linebacker Drake Thomas (32) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports N.C. State’s Emeka Emezie (86) catches the game winning touchdown in front of Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jason Pinnock (15) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Wolfpack won 30-29. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports N.C. State's Emeka Emezie (86) celebrates his game winning touchdown with wide receiver Devin Carter (88) during the Wolfpack's victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports The North Carolina State defense celebrates as time runs out, defeating the No. 24 Pittsburgh in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. Keith Srakocic AP N.C. State coach Dave Doeren leads the team onto the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports N.C. State's Tanner Ingle (10) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver DJ Turner (7) during the Wolfpack's game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) scrambles for a first down past Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. Keith Srakocic AP N.C. State’s Devin Leary (13) passes against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren makes a point to an official during the Wolfpack’s game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) runs away from Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. Keith Srakocic AP Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14) commits pass interference against N.C. State wide receiver C.J. Riley (19) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports North Carolina State tight end Cary Angeline (6) celebrates with wide receiver Devin Carter (88) after making a touchdown catch against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. Keith Srakocic AP Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver DJ Turner (7) tries to run as N.C. State’s Shyheim Battle (25) tackles him during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports North Carolina State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) celebrates after making a touchdown catch in front of Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jason Pinnock (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. Keith Srakocic AP N.C. State’s Devin Carter (88) makes a catch as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Erick Hallett (31) tries to defend during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports N.C. State’s Ricky Person Jr. (8) runs by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports Pittsburgh wide receiver Taysir Mack (11) is upended as he is hit by North Carolina State cornerback Shyheim Battle (25) and safety Tanner Ingle after making a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP N.C. State’s defense watches during the first half of their game against Pitt at Hienz Field in Pittsburgh, PA on October 3, 2020. Michael Longo Pool/Icon Sportswire N.C. State’s Thayer Thomas (5) runs through a tackle attempt by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Jason Pinnock (15) after a catch during the Wolfpack’s victory over the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) sacks N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren takes the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 30-29. Keith Srakocic AP Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) commits pass interference on N.C. State’s wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP N.C. State’s Ricky Person Jr. (8) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) chases during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports N.C. State’s Porter Rooks (14) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (32) defends during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports N.C. State’s Cary Angeline (6) makes a catch while defend by the Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Brandon Hill (9) during the Wolfpack’s victory over the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker SirVocea Dennis (32) pressures him during their game at Heinz Field Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP North Carolina State guard Joe Sculthorpe (71) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Taysir Mack (11) runs after a catch as N.C. State’s Cecil Powell (4) defends during their game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) scrambles with the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports North Carolina State defensive tackle C.J. Clark (52) celebrates as he plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes as N.C. State’s Daniel Joseph (99) pressures him during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports N.C. State’s Zonovan Knight (7) runs the ball during the Wolfpack’s game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14) deflects a pass to North Carolina State wide receiver C.J. Riley (19) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis (18) makes a catch as N.C. State’s Devan Boykin (12) defends during their game at Heinz Field Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14) deflects a pass to North Carolina State wide receiver C.J. Riley (19) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP N.C. State’s Cary Angeline (6) catches a touchdown pass during the Wolfpack’s game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver DJ Turner (7) runs after a catch N.C. State’s Vi Jones (31) and Jakeen Harris (6) try to tackle him during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports North Carolina State’s Keyon Lesane (15) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP N.C. State’s Jakeen Harris (6) tackles Pittsburgh Panthers running back Vincent Davis (22) during the Wolfpack’s game against the Panthers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports North Carolina State tight end Dylan Autenrieth (42) greets Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey (67) before the coin toss before their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver DJ Turner (7) runs after a catch as N.C. State’s Tanner Ingle (10) purses during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire Pool/USA TODAY Sports North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes against Pittsburgh in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP North Carolina State wide receiver Devin Carter (88) tries to break away from Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren leads his team onto the field before playing Pittsburgh in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren works the sideline as his team plays Pittsburgh in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic AP
