Local four-star safety picks NC State football over South Carolina, Oklahoma

Dave Doeren and this N.C. State staff is slowly picking up steam in the in-state recruiting race, and a commitment from a four-star, local prospect on Tuesday helped a bunch.

Panther Creek defensive back Chase Hattley verbally committed to the Wolfpack Tuesday afternoon, posting a video on Twitter.

Hattley (6-3, 205) picked N.C. State over South Carolina and Oklahoma.

Rated as a four-star prospect according to 247Sports, Hattley is the No. 19 player in the state (No. 35, 247Sports composite). Last year for the Catamounts he finished with 29 tackles and nine interceptions from his safety position.

Doeren now has 19 verbal commitments for the class of 2021, with 11 of those prospects coming from North Carolina. Hattley is the first commitment from the Triangle area. The addition of Hattley jumped N.C. State from 7th to 5th in the ACC recruiting rankings.