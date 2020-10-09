Matchups: Can NC State slow down Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong’s arm AND his feet?

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball during an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP) AP

N.C. State fans are getting more thrills than usual. Really.

“Every week, we set out on a mission,” Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary said. “And that mission is to win the game, whether it’s by one point or as many as we need to score.”

It figures that N.C. State will need quite a few points in Saturday afternoon’s game at Virginia.

With the 45-42 opening victory against Wake Forest and the 30-29 escape last week at Pittsburgh, the Wolfpack has won two games by margins of three or fewer points in the same season for the first time since 2012. That came in Tom O’Brien’s final season as coach, knocking off Florida State (17-16) and Maryland (20-18) in consecutive games.

Since N.C. State and Virginia met in September 2018, Virginia has had nine of 22 games determined by eight points or less. The Cavaliers are 4-5 in those games.

N.C. State will be on the road for the third week in a row. The Wolfpack hasn’t played three straight road games since 1986.

It’s hard to get much of a read on Virginia so far. The Cavaliers won at home against winless Duke and lost on the road to top-ranked and undefeated Clemson – both margins by 18 points. The outcome Saturday might provide a better gauge on how the Cavaliers stack up this season.

This is the third of six consecutive games on the latest N.C. State schedule against teams that used to comprise the ACC’s Coastal Division before that alignment was scrapped for this year. The Wolfpack has been in the Atlantic Division.

N.C. State vs Virginia by the numbers

Records: N.C. State 2-1 (2-1 ACC); Virginia 1-1 (1-1 ACC)

N.C. State offense: 33 ppg | 415.7 ypg | 258.7 passing ypg | 157 rushing ypg

Virginia defense (allowed): 30.5 ppg | 404 ypg | 307.5 passing ypg | 96.5 rushing ypg

Virginia offense: 30.5 ppg | 433.5 ypg | 266 passing ypg | 167.5 rushing ypg

N.C. State defense (allowed): 38.7 ppg | 461 ypg | 276 passing ypg | 185 rushing ypg

N.C. State run game vs. Virginia run defense

The Wolfpack hasn’t cranked up the rushing attack the past two games after a sterling effort in the opener. If right tackle Justin Witt returns to action after missing the Pittsburgh game with an injury, that could help matters. Running back Ricky Person Jr. led the team in rushing for the second time this season, but it came with only 39 yards in the Pittsburgh game. Person rushed for a personal season-high 108 yards in the 2018 clash with Virginia, which is the second opponent in a row that has a stiff run defense. The Cavaliers did a commendable job last week against Clemson, which compiled 162 yards on the ground. Two-time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne was limited to 73 yards on 14 carries, though quarterback Trevor Lawrence managed Clemson’s longest run of the game at 22 yards.

N.C. State pass game vs. Virginia pass defense

The Wolfpack might be getting cranked up with redshirt sophomore Devin Leary, who threw for a career-high 336 yards in the comeback at Pittsburgh. That was the most passing yards for an N.C. State player since 2018, perhaps even more notable given the regularity in which the Wolfpack trailed in 2019 games. N.C. State senior Emeka Emezie set a career-best with two touchdown receptions against Pittsburgh. He has had success against Virginia in the past, racking up a season-best 90 receiving yards and a touchdown in the 2018 meeting. Wolfpack tight end Cary Angeline led the team with five touchdown receptions last year and holds the early lead this season with three. In just two games, Virginia has registered seven sacks and five interceptions, with Brenton Nelson making two of the pick-offs.

Virginia run game vs. N.C. State run defense

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong has gained more yards on the ground than any of the Virginia players, though negative-yardage plays have reduced his rushing total from 161 to 136. So the Wolfpack will have to account for the quarterback picking up yards with his feet. Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa tends to keep it moving in the right direction — so far he hasn’t been tackled for a loss on any of his 29 carries. The Wolfpack showed a high level of determination with a third-quarter goal-line stand against Pittsburgh, with nose tackle Alim McNeill leading the charge. Linebacker Drake Thomas has continued to be a factor near the line of scrimmage.

Virginia pass game vs. N.C. State pass defense

Armstrong has averaged 269.5 passing yards per game. It’s clear that Billy Kemp IV is his favorite target as he has caught 17 of the Cavaliers’ 49 completed passes. But Lavel Davis Jr. has two of the five receiving touchdowns on only six total receptions. The Wolfpack fared relatively well in the defensive backfield against Pittsburgh given an evolving situation. Nickel back Tyler Baker-Williams missed the game because of coronavirus contact tracing, and nickel back Joshua Pierre-Louis exited in the second quarter based on a targeting ejection. And safety Tanner Ingle needed several breathers after he was shaken up. So perhaps N.C. State has built some depth in that area out of necessity. The Wolfpack has applied pressure on quarterbacks, with seven different players logging at least one sack.

N.C. State special teams vs. Virginia special teams

N.C. State kicker Christopher Dunn has made 14 consecutive attempts on field goals, but he won’t even have the longest active streak among kickers in the game. Virginia’s Brian Delaney holds the country’s third-longest active streak at 15. Dunn’s 44-yard field goal against Virginia was his longest of the 2018 regular season. Virginia doesn’t have a punt return this season and N.C. State has only one (Thayer Thomas for 21 yards).

Intangibles: ACC football showdown in Charlottesville

There’s not a bunch of familiarity between these teams, who weren’t supposed to play this year until the summer schedule revisions. The teams have met just once since 2012, with the Wolfpack winning 35-21 at home in 2018.

Despite winning in 2011 in Charlottesville, the Wolfpack has prevailed in only three of its last 12 trips there. This will mark coach Dave Doeren’s first visit to Scott Stadium.

Ruffin McNeill, who’s N.C. State’s first-year assistant to the head coach, spent the 2016 season on Virginia’s coaching staff after his departure from East Carolina, where he was head coach.

N.C. State is 12-for-12 in terms of scoring every time its offense has reached the red zone through three games. Opponents are 6-for-6 in scoring when reaching the red zone against Virginia.

N.C. State schedule / results

Game 1 — N.C. State 45, Wake Forest 42

Game 2 — Virginia Tech 45, N.C. State 24

Game 3 — Pittsburgh 30, N.C. State 29

Oct. 10 — N.C. State at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Oct. 17 — Duke at N.C. State, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 — N.C. State at UNC, TBD

Nov. 6 — Miami at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 — Florida State vs. N.C. State, TBD

Nov. 21 — Liberty vs. N.C. State, TBD

Nov. 28 — N.C. State at Syracuse, TBD

Dec. 5 — Georgia Tech at N.C. State, TBD

Virginia schedule / results

Week 1 — Virginia 38, Duke 20

Week 2 — Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10 — N.C. State at Virginia, noon, ACC Network

Oct. 17 — Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Oct. 24 — Virginia at Miami, TBD

Oct. 31 — UNC at Virginia, TBD

Nov. 7 — Louisville at Virginia, TBD

Nov. 21 — Abilene Christian at Virginia, TBD

Nov. 28 — Virginia at Florida State, TBD

Dec. 5 — Boston College at Virginia, TBD

Dec. 12 — Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBD

ACC Network / ACC TV schedule

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

N.C. State at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Virginia Tech at UNC, Noon, ABC

Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., ESPN3 (online only)

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC