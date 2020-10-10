NC State vs Virginia football game live updates: Wolfpack takes two TD lead

Oct 3, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) and linebacker Drake Thomas (32) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Wolfpack won 30-29. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport

N.C. State rolled into Charlottesville looking for its second consecutive road win, taking on Virginia. It was the Wolfpack’s first trip to Scott Stadium since the 2011 season.

The teams last met in Raleigh in 2018. The Cavaliers came into the game coming off a road loss to No. 1 Clemson, 41-23.

NC State 24, Virginia 7: Cavs get on the board

Virginia backup quarterback Lindell Stone led the Cavaliers to their first scoring drive, hitting Billy Kemp IV for a two-yard score with 15 seconds remaining in the first half. It was a nine-play, 75-yard drive coming after State went up 24-0.

NC State 24, Virginia 0: Bam goes the distance

The Wolfpack seemed to get some life from Ingle’s ejection. The defense forced a punt and the offense answered with a quick scoring drive, highlighted by a 35-yard touchdown run by sophomore Bam Knight. Knight has 46 yards.

NC State 17, Virginia 0: Ingle out

N.C. State captain and safety Tanner Ingle was disqualified in the second quarter after a targeting call on Brennan Armstrong. Ingle had six tackles to lead the team at the time of the play.

NC State 17, Virginia 0: Dunn back on track

After missing a field goal for the first time in 14 attempts in the first quarter, Dunn got back on track, kicking a 36-yard field goal after N.C. State picked off Virginia.

NC State 14, Virginia 0: Another rookie pick

Freshman Joshua Pierre-Louis became the second NC State freshman with an interception, picking off Brennan Armstrong in the second quarter. It was his first career-interception. Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle had an interception in the first quarter.

NC State 14, Virginia 0: Big wall of red

Virginia put together its best drive to bridge the first and second quarters. The Cavaliers got to the one, but the Wolfpack wall of Joshua Harris, Alim McNeill and C.J. Harris turned UVA away three times. It’s the second time in two weeks that State had a goal line stand.

NC State 14, Virginia 0: End of first quarter

N.C. State finished the first quarter with 140 yards on offense and held UVA to 59 yards. Virginia picked up 42 of those yards on the last two plays of the first quarter. N.C. State was 2-4 on third down in the opening quarter.

NC State 14, Virginia 0: Getting tricky

Tim Beck dug into his bags of tricks for State’s second score. Leary handed off to Ricky Person, who tossed it to Porter Rooks, who gave it back to Leary, who hit a wide open Cary Angeline for a 32-yard score. Angeline now has three touchdowns in the last two games.

NC State 7, Virginia 0: Wolfpack make Wahoos pay

N.C. State turned Battle’s interception into six points. The Wolfpack went on a six-play drive, capped off with a Leary to Trent Pennix touchdown. The big play on the drive was a 25-yard connection between Leary and freshman Porter Rooks. N.C. State is now 13-13 in the redzone this season.

NC State 0, Virginia 0: Battle first career pick

Wolfpack redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle picked off Brennan Armstrong on third and 11, the first interception of the year for N.C> State.

NC State 0, Virginia 0: Touchdown overruled

NC State thought it had six, but a one-handed catch by freshman Porter Rooks was ruled incomplete. Christopher Dunn then missed a field goal for the first time in 14 attempts.

NC State 0, Virginia 0: Both teams punt first possessions

N.C. State and Virginia had mirror starts to the game. The Wolfpack got the ball first and got no gain on the first play, six yards on the next play from Devin Leary and an incomplete pass on third down before punting.

The Cavaliers did the almost same thing on their first drive, except their gain of six on second down was a pass and not a run.

How to watch NC State vs Virginia football

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on the ACC Network at Noon.

College football betting line: Virginia favored

Virginia is an 8-point favorite. The over/under is 59.5.

N.C. State schedule / results

Game 1 — N.C. State 45, Wake Forest 42

Game 2 — Virginia Tech 45, N.C. State 24

Game 3 — Pittsburgh 30, N.C. State 29

Oct. 10 — N.C. State at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Oct. 17 — Duke at N.C. State, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 — N.C. State at UNC, TBD

Nov. 6 — Miami at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 — Florida State vs. N.C. State, TBD

Nov. 21 — Liberty vs. N.C. State, TBD

Nov. 28 — N.C. State at Syracuse, TBD

Dec. 5 — Georgia Tech at N.C. State, TBD

Virginia schedule / results

Week 1 — Virginia 38, Duke 20

Week 2 — Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10 — N.C. State at Virginia, noon, ACC Network

Oct. 17 — Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Oct. 24 — Virginia at Miami, TBD

Oct. 31 — UNC at Virginia, TBD

Nov. 7 — Louisville at Virginia, TBD

Nov. 21 — Abilene Christian at Virginia, TBD

Nov. 28 — Virginia at Florida State, TBD

Dec. 5 — Boston College at Virginia, TBD

Dec. 12 — Virginia at Virginia Tech, TBD

ACC Network / ACC TV schedule

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

N.C. State at Virginia, Noon, ACC Network

Virginia Tech at UNC, Noon, ABC

Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., ESPN3 (online only)

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC





