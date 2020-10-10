Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

NC State

View photos from NC State’s football game against Virginia

N.C. State defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis (19) celebrates with teammates after intercepting the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
N.C. State defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis (19) celebrates with teammates after intercepting the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s ACC football game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. This gallery will be updated.

STATEUVA01-101020-EDH.jpg
N.C. State safety Tanner Ingle (10) hits Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ingle was called for targeting and Armstrong left the game. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEUVA03-101020-EDH.jpg
N.C. State defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis (19) celebrates with teammates after intercepting the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEUVA04-101020-EDH.jpg
N.C. State tight end Cary Angeline (6) beats Virginia safety De’Vante Cross (15) while scoring on a 32-yard touchdown reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEUVA08-101020-EDH.jpg
N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) avoids the tackle by Virginia quarterback Lindell Stone (36) as he returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of N.C. State’s 38-21 victory over Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEUVA05-101020-EDH.jpg
N.C. State cornerback Cecil Powell (4) celebrates with Shyheim Battle (25) after Battle intercepted the pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use