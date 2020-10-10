NC State View photos from NC State’s football game against Virginia By Ethan Hyman October 10, 2020 02:10 PM, ORDER REPRINT → N.C. State defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis (19) celebrates with teammates after intercepting the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s ACC football game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. This gallery will be updated. N.C. State safety Tanner Ingle (10) hits Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ingle was called for targeting and Armstrong left the game. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis (19) celebrates with teammates after intercepting the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State tight end Cary Angeline (6) beats Virginia safety De’Vante Cross (15) while scoring on a 32-yard touchdown reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) avoids the tackle by Virginia quarterback Lindell Stone (36) as he returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of N.C. State’s 38-21 victory over Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State cornerback Cecil Powell (4) celebrates with Shyheim Battle (25) after Battle intercepted the pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER Comments
Comments