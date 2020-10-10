NC State-Virginia report card: How did the Wolfpack do in win over Cavaliers?

N.C. State checked many of the boxes Saturday afternoon and those were enough for an impressive road victory for the second week in a row.

The Wolfpack defeated Virginia 38-21 at Scott Stadium, with an array of defensive plays proving to be the foundation.

There were second-half hiccups for the Wolfpack, namely with giving up a 97-yard drive in less than 3 1/2 minutes at a time in the third quarter when N.C. State was in position to perhaps put the game out of reach.

But the Wolfpack’s defense also accounted for N.C. State’s only second-half points until the final two minutes.

The Wolfpack has won three games across its first four Atlantic Coast Conference games for the second time in coach Dave Doeren’s eight seasons (the other time was a 4-0 mark in 2017).

Here’s how the Wolfpack stacked up in winning for only the fourth time in its past 13 visits to Charlottesville, Va.:

Passing offense

C Quarterback Devin Leary threw five passes that netted 12 or more yards in the first quarter before tailing off at times.

The potent Leary-to-Cary Angeline combination clicked again for another touchdown play.

Freshman Porter Rooks emerged with big plays, and receiver Emeka Emezie seemed to display more confidence after a game-winning catch a week earlier at Pittsburgh.

There were glitches as Leary, who threw for two touchdowns, completed only 11-of-25 passes for 184 yards on a rainy day. With a chance to build on a 17-point lead, Leary threw a third-quarter interception in the end zone. It was Leary’s 77th pass of the season and the first one that was picked off.

Rushing offense

B The Wolfpack didn’t have much to show for the ground assault for much of the game, but some key moves from running back Zonovan Knight changed the grade in the fourth quarter.

Knight racked up 101 yards on 18 carries by game’s end, perhaps even more crucial given the rather modest production that the Wolfpack managed through the air. Knight eclipsed the 90-yard mark for the third time in four games this season.

Passing defense

B It was clear with a bit of a makeshift secondary that the Wolfpack would need playmakers back there. Shyheim Battle’s interception was a good tone-setter in the first quarter. Joshua Pierre-Louis made a second-quarter interception off a tipped pass.

Veteran defensive back Tanner Ingle’s ejection in the second quarter for targeting complicated matters. Ingle was the game’s leading tackler with six at the time of his dismissal.

The pass rush became fierce at times, even with the absence of lineman Daniel Joseph.

Then defensive lineman Alim McNeill collected the highlight interception, deflecting and then corralling a pass and returning it 18 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

The Wolfpack rattled Virginia starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who ended up departing the game late in the first half with an apparent injury. So that meant backup Lindell Stone was taking snaps for a majority of the game, and he tossed three touchdown passes.

Virginia posted 323 passing yards, but it took 64 throws to do so.

Rushing defense

A The Cavaliers just about abandoned the rushing attack, but it might have been because running back Wayne Taulapapa managed only 35 yards on 12 carries. In total, Virginia posted 63 yards on the ground.

The Wolfpack has shown some stiff goal-line defense, with an impressive stop for the second week in a row. This latest one came in the first half.

Special teams

B Linebacker Vi Jones blocked a Virginia punt early in the third quarter, but the Wolfpack failed to cash in. By the end of the quarter, Virginia pulled off a successful fake punt.

On punt returns, the Wolfpack was successful with 17- and 11-yard returns.

Kicker Christopher Dunn’s streak of 14 consecutive made field goals (third-longest in school history) ended with a missed 51-yarder in the first quarter. It was more concerning when Dunn pulled a 37-yard attempt wide left, preventing the Wolfpack from extending a 24-14 lead with 11:19 to play.

Punter Trenton Gill didn’t have an eye-catching outing, but his third-quarter punt pinned Virginia at its 3-yard line.

N.C. State had good coverage on kickoffs and recovered Virginia’s onside kick.

Coaching

A- The most impressive part for the Wolfpack might have been the adjustments to moving parts in terms of personnel. N.C. State appeared well-prepared in making tweaks that worked.

The Wolfpack was clearly ready with a strong first half for the second week in a row.

It was so smooth at times that the Wolfpack pulled off a trick play for its second touchdown.

Even though it didn’t work out, the Wolfpack’s timeout on defense in the final minute of the first half seemed like a good use of a break to try to disrupt the Cavaliers’ rhythm. Yet it might have been concerning when another timeout on defense in the fourth quarter also failed to prevent a Virginia touchdown on the next play.