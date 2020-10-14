NC State scheduled to host another NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Here’s when.

The NCAA tournament is scheduled to return to Raleigh.

On Wednesday, the NCAA announced future sites for the men’s tournament, and the PNC Arena made the list to host the first and second rounds in 2025.

N.C. State will also host the 2023 Division I women’s golf regional.

PNC Arena is scheduled to be home to the first and second rounds of the Division I men’s tournament in 2021 on March 19 and 21. It will be the 17th time N.C. State has hosted the NCAA tournament and the fourth time at PNC Arena. The last time the first and second rounds were played there was in 2016.

Upcoming NCAA championships hosted by NC State

March 17-20, 2021 – Division I women’s swimming and diving championship (Greensboro Aquatic Center)

March 19 and 21, 2021 – Division I men’s basketball first and second rounds (PNC Arena)

March 11-12, 2022 – Men’s and women’s rifle championships (Reynolds Coliseum)

April 2, 2022 – Women’s gymnastics regional (Reynolds Coliseum)

2023 - NCAA Division I women’s golf regional (Lonnie Poole Golf Course)

2025- NCAA Division I men’s basketball first and second rounds (PNC Arena)

Duke, UNC to host other NCAA events

Duke will host the 2023 NCAA men’s and women’s fencing championships and the 2025 NCAA Division I field hockey championship, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.

It will be the first time since 1966 that the fencing championships will be held in Durham. Fencing will be at Cameron Indoor Stadium and fencing will be at Jack Katz Stadium, which is also where the 2022 ACC championships will be held.

UNC will host a total of 10 championships, including some its partnering with the Town of Cary on, from 2022 through 2026.

Upcoming championships hosted by UNC

2022: NCAA Division I men’s golf regional – UNC Finley Golf Course

2023: NCAA Division I field hockey championship – Karen Shelton Stadium

2026: NCAA Division I women’s golf regional – UNC Finley Golf Course

2022, 2023, 2024: NCAA Division I women’s soccer championship (hosted with the Town of Cary) – WakeMed Soccer Park

2023, 2024: NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championship (hosted with the Town of Cary) – WakeMed Soccer Park

2022, 2025: NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship (hosted with the Town of Cary) – WakeMed Soccer Park