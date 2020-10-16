Manny Bates will bring the D for NC State basketball, but his game is better rounded

N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) gets ready to blocks the shot by Duke’s Cassius Stanley (2) during the Duke Blue Devils’ 88-69 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Monday, March 2, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts referred to freshman center Ebenezer Dowuona as a younger version of redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates.

At his preseason media availability, Keatts was going down the roster and compared the 6-11, 235 pound Dowuona to Bates, the Fayetteville native who was a fixture in the post for the Wolfpack last year.

Calling Dowuona a young Bates is almost laughable only because Bates has only played one season. He’s not really a veteran yet, even though he’s entering his third year in the program.

But Bates, who led the ACC in blocks last season, was just scratching the surface, and if Keatts has two players of similar skill, that’s a good sign for the N.C. State defense.

Bates, however, wants to be known as more than just a guy who swats shots. In the offseason he worked on his offensive game, building more confidence on that end of the floor, hoping to contribute in a different way on the stat sheet.

His role last year was a valuable one. Bates split time with D.J. Funderburk in the post, even though the duo did start some games together down the stretch. While Keatts had plenty of perimeter scoring, Bates main job was the rebound, block shots and clean up misses.

Bates started 26 games and shot 65.7 percent from the floor, scoring mostly on put-back dunks or baskets after one of his 50 offensive rebounds.

Defensively, his long arms and almost perfect timing made him the optimal rim protector. He was sixth in the nation in blocks, and finished with 83 total, the N.C. State record for a freshman. Bates led the NCAA in block percentage, yet somehow, Keatts was left scratching his head when the ACC All-Defensive teams were released and Bates was left off.

“It was mind boggling to me that Manny Bates didn’t make an All-defensive team,” Keatts said. “I would have voted him defensive player of the year. How many times have you seen a guy lead the ACC in shot blocks and not make a team?”

When Keatts recruited Bates out of Northwood Temple Academy, he told his assistant coaches that Bates would lead the league in blocks. His assistants didn’t believe it. But it did happen, even if it came one year later.

“Good weight” for Bates

Bates was a four-star recruit in high school and committed to Keatts before his senior year. Even in high school his claim to fame was as a rim protector. But his senior season was limited due to a shoulder injury.

He arrived at N.C. State and missed the 2018-19 season as the shoulder healed. With a year to recover, Bates was an unknown as the 2019-20 season started. It didn’t take long for him to show fans that the post was well protected.

In the season opener against Georgia Tech, Bates finished with five blocks, setting the tone for his first year. Keatts joked that he was happy with the blocks, but wondered if Bates had to block so many shots because his teammates were getting beat to the rim.

While he was thriving defensively, Bates was still timid at times, not wanting to bump too much in the paint, still cautious not to injure the shoulder again.

Keatts and his big man talked about that, it was obvious on film, but after a summer of gaining “good weight” Keatts feels like Bates won’t play with the thought of another injury in the back of his mind.

“He’s starting to play through contact,” Keatts said. “He’s starting to not worry about his shoulder as much and he’s becoming an offensive threat so we can throw the ball to him in the post.”

Wait, throw Bates the ball in the post?

Offensive role for NC State

It’s safe to say Bates wasn’t option 1-4 offensively when he was on the floor. He only scored in double figures four times. Truthfully, with so many scorers around him, he wasn’t needed to score that much.

This year, a bigger, stronger Bates would like to see his role increase.

“Ever since we shut down in March I’ve been working on me just shooting, just building my confidence,” Bates said. “Lately in practice my confidence has been through the roof. I’m calling for the ball more, not being afraid to go to my moves and score the ball.”

It’s not sure how much Bates and Funderburk will play alongside each other, but Bates as an offensive threat would open up the floor so much more for not just Funderburk but all the perimeter players.

“His development has been really huge this summer,” Keatts said. “He’s starting to believe in himself.”

And where did that confidence come from? According to Bates, all the hours in the gym, and bulking up in the offseason.

Bates played last season around 228 pounds, but checked in around 235 this year. At media day, Bates looked the part, with wide shoulders and even a more chiseled jaw. That came from a combination of eating right and getting in the weight room … a lot.

“Working out two times a day, one day I worked out three times a day,” Bates said. “Just getting my body right and preparing for this season coming up.”

Bates admitted he got pushed around a bit last season, and didn’t want that to repeat itself. And even though he wants to be known as an all around player, he still knows his bread and butter is swatting shots on defense. He’s studied the great’s to make sure he perfects it.

“Majority of the time it was Dwight Howard during his Orlando Magic days,” Bates said when asked which shot blockers he patterns his game after. “Lately, Montrezl Harrell, throwbacks like Shaq and Mutumbo. It’s just always been a fascinating thing to be a shot blocker.”