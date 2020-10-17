Raleigh News & Observer Logo
NC State

View photos from NC State’s football game against Duke

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Check back for updates.

coaches pregame.jpg
Duke head coach David Cutcliffe, left, talks with N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren before N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

nc state duke 2.JPG
Duke wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) scores on 8-yard touchdown reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEDUKE02-101720-EDH.jpg
Duke cornerback Jeremiah Lewis (39) intercepts the ball intended for N.C. State wide receiver C.J. Riley (19) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEDUKE03-101720-EDH.jpg
Duke wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) makes the reception as N.C. State safety Tanner Ingle (10) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEDUKE04-101720-EDH.jpg
Duke quarterback Chase Brice (8) looks for a receiver during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
STATEDUKE07-101720-EDH.jpg
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) pulls in the reception as Duke safety Marquis Waters (0) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEDUKE08-101720-EDH.jpg
N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) gains yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATEDUKE09-101720-EDH.jpg
N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State Duke.JPG
N.C. State linebacker Vi Jones (31) blocks the punt by Duke punter Porter Wilson (98) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
