NC State loses QB Devin Leary to possible serious injury; Blue Devil ejected

N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Just as Devin Leary was starting to heat up, the N.C. State quarterback might be out for a length of time.

Leary took a hit from Duke’s Lummie Young IV in the third quarter and it didn’t look good for the redshirt sophomore.

As Leary went to slide, Young hit Leary near the head. Leary tried to get up, but fell to the group. Young’s hit caused Leary’s foot to bend in an awkward direction. The N.C. State medical staff immediately put a cast on Leary’s left foot and he was carted off the field.

Young was ejected for the hit.

On the previous drive Leary had thrown a six-yard touchdown pass to Cary Angeline to give the Wolfpack a 21-20 lead, their first lead of the afternoon. Leary had completed three straight passes before scrambling for a gain of four. Leary had completed 14 of 24 passes for 194 yards and the one touchdown to Angeline.

Bailey Hockman took over for Leary. Leary started three straight games after taking over for Hockman late in the Virginia Tech game on Sept. 26.