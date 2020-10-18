NC State, UNC football both ranked entering rivarly game for first time since 1993

What’s about to take place in Chapel Hill next Saturday is so rare none of the players involved were born the last time it happened.

Back in 1993, both UNC and N.C. State were ranked in the top 25 when they met on the football field. The Tar Heels were 18 in the land, the Wolfpack No. 19. Like 2020, Mack Brown roamed the sidelines for UNC, but that’s the one common factor ahead of the latest installment in this heated rivalry.

For the first time in 27 years, the Tar Heels and Wolfpack will meet head-to-head with both teams ranked in the AP top 25.

After a 31-20 win over Duke on Saturday, N.C. State (4-1, 4-1) cracks the top 25 for the first time this season, coming in at No. 22. It’s the first time the Wolfpack has been ranked since Nov. 8 of the 2018 campaign.

The Tar Heels (3-1, 3-1) peaked out at No. 5 last week, but dropped to No. 13 after losing at Florida State Saturday night, 31-28. UNC fell behind 24-0 to the Seminoles, but battled back and had a chance to tie or take the lead on the final drive. The Tar Heels drove into FSU territory, but failed to convert on a 4th and 9 with 35 seconds remaining.

N.C. State also had its share of drama. The Wolfpack trailed the Blue Devils by 10 twice in the first half and lost starting quarterback Devin Leary to injury in the third quarter. N.C. State pitched a second half shutout and picked off Chase Brice three times in the comeback win.

UNC won that battle of ranked rivals showdown in 1993, 35-14. The Tar Heels also won last season in Raleigh, 41-10, but N.C. State has won three straight in Chapel Hill.

Clemson remains No. 1 in the poll, followed by Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia and Ohio State. The ACC’s Miami is ranked No. 11 and Virginia Tech No. 20.