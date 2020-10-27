Tuffy II, NC State’s beloved mascot, dies after being treated for heart disease

Since 2016, Tuffy II, the live N.C. State mascot has roamed the sidelines at Carter-Finley Stadium, bringing delight and smiles to the 60,000 Wolfpack fans who gather for football on Saturdays in the fall.

Tuesday morning, the mascot that brought joy to thousands of fans for a decade, died, according to a tweet from the NC State Athletics Department.

“It is with deep sadness that we share that Tuffy II passed away in his sleep last night,” the post said. “Our thoughts are with the Downey family, Tuffy II left a lasting impact on the NC State community.”

Tuffy II’s owner, Joe Downey, posted a GoFundMe link recently, informing fans that their beloved Tuffy was battling a serious disease.

Tuffy II was diagnosed with Canine dilated cardiomyopathy or DCM, a heart disease that decreases the ability of the heart to pump blood, which ultimately results in an enlarged heart. DCM is the most common heart disease in dogs, especially large breed dogs, according to vetspecialists.com.

On Monday, Downey posted on the GoFundMe link that Tuffy II was treated at the the N.C. State veterinary school ICU and was doing well.

The DCM prognosis can vary based on the breed and “medical therapy may provide significant improvement in lifespan and quality of life in affected dogs,” according to a report done by the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe 138 donors had raised $11,230. Downey’s goal was $10,000.

Even rivals put aside differences to assist. One post wrote “Heels Fan - Dog lover.”

“This just breaks my heart. As a Demon Deacon animal lover, had to help. Go Pack!”

Most of the donations hovered around the $25-$50 range, with a few generous donations of $100. One donation from a poster titled New Belgium Old Tuffy Premium Lager donated $2,000.

The school brought back a live mascot in 2010, the first time since 1970 that N.C. State had a live mascot on the sidelines.