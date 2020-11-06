View photos from NC State’s football game against Miami

N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) is pumped up before coming on the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Miami at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. To the right is N.C. State offensive tackle Justin Witt (67). ehyman@newsobserver.com

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Miami Hurricanes at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. This gallery will be updated through the night.

N.C. State offensive tackle Justin Witt (67) and linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) walk down towards the field to warmups before N.C. State’s game against Miami at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren watches his team warmup before N.C. State’s game against Miami at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com