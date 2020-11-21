View photos from NC State’s football game against Liberty

Raleigh News & Observer Logo
NC State

N.C. State’s Ricky Person Jr. (8) looks for running room during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Liberty Flames at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. This gallery will be updated.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren talks with Payton Wilson (11) before N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze watches as his team warms up before N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) and teammates head to the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Ricky Person Jr. (8) looks for running room during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State tight end Cary Angeline (6) pulls in the reception from Liberty safety Javon Scruggs (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Liberty running back Joshua Mack (8) tries to get by N.C. State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Liberty at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
