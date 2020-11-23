NC State basketball to limit number of fans to start the season. How many can attend?

N.C. State men’s and women’s basketball seasons start Wednesday at Reynolds Coliseum.

The “Old Barn” usually gives quite the home court advantage to the Wolfpack, but it’ll be an almost empty house to start the season.

Fred Demarest, N.C. State senior AD for communications, told The News & Observer via text message Monday that only 25 fans will be allowed inside Reynolds for both teams to start the season.

Those 25 fans will be player’s guests. Visiting teams don’t get a ticket allotment.

The women’s team opens the season at 2 p.m. against North Florida. The men play at 8 p.m. versus Charleston Southern.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.