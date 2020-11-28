Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

NC State

NC State-Syracuse live blog: Syracuse kicks field goal to go ahead in second quarter

RALEIGH

NC State looks to win its third straight game and second in a row against Syracuse. The Wolfpack (6-3, 5-3) is coming off its second win over a ranked opponent. The Orange (1-8, 1-7) is riding a six-game losing streak. Follow News & Observer beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

Andre Szmyt field goal: Syracuse 10, NC State 7

Syracuse got a 44-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt early in the second quarter, giving the Orange the lead for the first time in the game.

NC State 7, Syracuse 7: End of first quarter

Syracuse caught a break late in the first quarter, when Bailey Hockman fumbled at the 1 and the Orange and Wolfpack are locked at 7 to end the first quarter. N.C. State had 130 yards in the opening quarter and held Syracuse to 62.

Wolfpack turnover: NC State 7, Syracuse 7

Bailey Hockman looked like he scored a touchdown, but fumbled the ball out the back of the endzone for a touch back, giving the ball back to Syracuse.

Trebor Pena TD return: NC State 7, Syracuse 7

Syracuse answered the Bam Knight touchdown as the Orange returned a kickoff return for a score for the first time in nine seasons. Trebor Pena scored on a 98-yard return, the first kickoff return for a score for Syracuse since they joined the ACC.

Bam Knight TD run: NC State 7, Syracuse 0

$20 FOR 1 YEAR

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Bam Knight scored his 8th rushing touchdown of the season, scoring from 7-yards away to put N.C. State up 7-0 with 7:38 remaining in the first quarter. The Wolfpack covered 80 yards in nine plays.



This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jonas E. Pope IV
Jonas E. Pope IV
Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV has covered college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central, NC State and the ACC for The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use