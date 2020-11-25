NC State women’s basketball players open season by taking a knee during national anthem

The N.C. State women’s basketball players opened their season Wednesday by taking a knee during the national anthem.

A lot of attention coming into Wednesday’s season-opening game against North Florida was how an empty Reynolds Coliseum would look, but players made sure the focus stayed on social injustices in the country. The Wolfpack went on to win 93-65.

N.C. State senior Kai Crutchfield, who scored 21 points, said it was important for the team to use their platform.

“I feel like it’s important for us to show that we are aware of the social injustices going on right now,” Crutchfield told the media after the win. “I feel like with us doing that it was a simple way for us to use our voice.”

Wolfpack coaches stood at the end of the line and didn’t kneel. Two players from North Florida also took a knee. Over the summer players for No. 8 N.C. State, including forwards Jada Rice and Kayla Jones were vocal as part of #PackUnited, “a student-led initiative through the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee that focuses on denouncing racism and police brutality while also promoting racial unity,” according to its website.

Head coach Wes Moore said he fully supported the team making the statement before the game.

“We talked before the game,” Moore said. “I think a lot of that stuff is real personal and I think you have to make decisions yourself. I think everybody has to make a decision and I’ll support them either way.”

Crutchfield said the sign of unity has been in the works.

“We knew that we were going to try and symbolized it someway,” Crutchfield said. “We’re all as PackUnited, trying to show as one Pack.”

The group organized a march and protest around campus over the summer.

Ethan Hyman contributed.

