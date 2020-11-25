Raleigh News & Observer Logo
NC State

View photos from NC State’s basketball game against Charleston Southern

N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives around Charleston Southern’s Sean Price (23) during the first half in N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives around Charleston Southern’s Sean Price (23) during the first half in N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s season opener against Charleston Southern at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

STATECS04-112520-EDH.jpg
STATECS01-112520-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts yells to his players in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECS02-112520-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Cam Hayes (3) steals the ball from Charleston Southern’s Travis Anderson (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECS03-112520-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) knocks the ball from Charleston Southern’s Ja’Quavian Florence (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATECS05-112520-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) shoots during N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
STATECS07-112520-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) and Charleston Southern’s Travis Anderson (0) go after the loose ball during N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
