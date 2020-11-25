View photos from NC State’s basketball game against Charleston Southern

N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives around Charleston Southern’s Sean Price (23) during the first half in N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s season opener against Charleston Southern at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) drives around Charleston Southern’s Sean Price (23) during the first half in N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts yells to his players in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Cam Hayes (3) steals the ball from Charleston Southern’s Travis Anderson (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) knocks the ball from Charleston Southern’s Ja’Quavian Florence (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) shoots during N.C. State’s game against Charleston Southern in the Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

