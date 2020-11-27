View photos from NC State’s basketball game against North Florida

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the North Florida Ospreys during the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts yells to his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against North Florida in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) shoots as North Florida’s Dorian James (5) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against North Florida in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com