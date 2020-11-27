Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

NC State

View photos from NC State’s basketball game against North Florida

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the North Florida Ospreys during the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

STATENF02-112720-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts yells to his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against North Florida in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATENF06-112720-EDH.jpg
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) shoots as North Florida’s Dorian James (5) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against North Florida in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

STATENF07-112720-EDH.jpg
North Florida’s Jose Placer (15) drives around N.C. State’s Thomas Allen (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against North Florida in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use