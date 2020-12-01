NC State basketball finds make up game, will play UMass Lowell. When will they play?

N.C. State lost a game late Sunday, but hustled to find another by Tuesday.

The school announced on Tuesday that the Wolfpack will face UMass Lowell on Thursday. N.C. State (2-0) and River Hawks (1-2) will tip off at 4:30 p.m. at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Ct. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

N.C. State was scheduled to host William & Mary on Monday at Reynolds Coliseum, but Sunday evening the game was called off due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Tribe program.

The Wolfpack will take its trip to Connecticut earlier than expected. They play UConn on Saturday at noon. After N.C. State’s contest against Umass Lowell, the team will remain in town through Saturday’s game.

N.C. State defeated Charleston Southern in the season opener, 95-61, on Nov. 25 and North Florida, 86-51, two days later. UMass Lowell opened its season with a 76-68 win over San Francisco, but dropped consecutive games to Illinois State (82-72) and Ohio State (74-64).

The River Hawks made the jump to Division I in 2013-14 and play in the American East Conference.

