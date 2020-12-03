Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

NC State

View photos from NC State’s victory over South Carolina

North Carolina State forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) looks for a shot against South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (4) and Brea Beal (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C.
North Carolina State forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) looks for a shot against South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston (4) and Brea Beal (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP

Photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s victory over #1 South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

AP20339042410406.jpg
North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane (33) looks for a shot against South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP

AP20339042741366.jpg
North Carolina State coach Wes Moore talks to an official during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP

AP20339042619232.jpg
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) and North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane (33) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Sean Rayford AP

AP20339037300925.jpg
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, right front, joins Olivia Thompson and most of the team in kneeling during the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Elysa Wesolek was the lone player on the team who stood for the anthem. Sean Rayford AP
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use