NC State basketball program has positive coronavirus test. Game against UConn canceled.

A member of N.C. State basketball’s “traveling party” tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, forcing the Wolfpack’s game against Connecticut to be canceled, according to the school.

The Wolfpack and Huskies were scheduled to play Saturday at noon as part of an 11-day college basketball event named “Bubbleville.” N.C. State beat UMass Lowell 90-59 on Thursday at the Bubbleville event at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

According to a press release from N.C. State, everyone in the Wolfpack’s basketball program tested negative for COVID-19 before the trip to Connecticut and again before the game against UMass Lowell. All members of the program were tested again Friday when someone’s result was positive.

This is the second time this season that the Wolfpack has had a game canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. N.C. State’s Nov. 30 game against William & Mary was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Tribe’s program.

The Wolfpack made up that game by playing UMass Lowell.

N.C. State is scheduled to play next at Michigan on Wednesday in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.