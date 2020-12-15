NC State basketball team finds new opponent after game against Louisville postponed

The scheduling carousel continues for the N.C. State men’s basketball program.

Sunday afternoon their game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled following positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals men’s basketball team.

The Wolfpack, however, quickly found a new opponent. N.C. State will play St. Louis at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday. The last time the two teams played was in 2014, in the NCAA Tournament, a game St. Louis won 83-80. The Billikens are 4-0 this season and last played on Dec. 8, a 23-point home win over Central Arkansas.

N.C. State (3-0) hasn’t played a game since a 90-59 win over UMass-Lowell on Dec. 3 in Connecticut. The Cardinals’ last game was Dec. 1. The Pack left ‘Bubbleville’ early after a member of the N.C. State traveling party tested positive for COVID-19, calling off the team’s game against UConn, scheduled for Dec. 5.

Last week, the school announced that all men’s basketball program activities will be paused due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. According to a release from N.C. State, two members of the travel party have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff remains our unwavering priority,” N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan said. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties and adhere to ACC, campus and local protocols to make the most responsible decisions moving forward.”

N.C. State has Campbell on the schedule for Dec. 19 at PNC Arena, followed by their second scheduled ACC game, at home versus North Carolina, on Dec. 22.

After the win over UMass Lowell, Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts talked about how fortunate they were to get in games this season.

“I’ve said it all along,” Keatts said, “we scheduled 27 games, if we get 15 to 18 games in, I think we’re all blessed.”

N.C. State has missed five games this season due to COVID-19.

No potential make-up date for the game versus Louisville has been announced.

The game at Chaifetz Arena will be a homecoming for N.C. State forward Jericole Hellems, a St. Louis native who is the second leading scorer on the team with 14.0 points per game. St. Louis has won 16 of the last 18 games at home.