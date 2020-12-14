NC State lands FSU transfer Cyrus Fagan, a former four-star recruit

Florida State defensive back Cyrus Fagan (24) tackles Notre Dame’s Jafar Armstrong (8) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind.,Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. AP

The N.C. State football team just got an upgrade in its secondary thanks to a familiar conference foe.

Former Florida State defensive back Cyrus Fagan posted on Twitter Monday afternoon that he will be finishing out his career in Raleigh with the Wolfpack. Fagan played one game with the Seminoles this season before entering the transfer portal.

The 6-1, 195 pound safety played in 24 games with FSU since enrolling in 2017. He has 72 career tackles and one interception.

Coming out of Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Fagan was a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and the No. 18 player in Florida. He was the No. 13 safety in the country.

Fagan will be joining an N.C. State secondary where every player should be expected to return in 2021. There were no seniors in the secondary on the two-deep in 2020, a group led by junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams and safety Tanner Ingle. Two underclassmen, cornerback Malik Dunlap and nickel Taiyon Palmer, both sophomores, announced they were transferring from N.C. State within the last two weeks.