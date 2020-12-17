Nine players are not enough for NC State basketball as it drops road game at St. Louis

N.C. State scheduled a game with St. Louis just two days ago and it turned out to be the Wolfpack’s toughest test yet.

The Wolfpack, playing for the first time since Dec. 3, hit the road and took on the Billikens, with just nine players available due to COVID-19 issues within their program. After jumping out to a comfortable lead and controlling the first half, N.C. State’s lack of depth, and games, showed late. SLU (6-0) outscored the Wolfpack 51-34 in the second half to remain undefeated with a 80-69 win.

Demarius Jenkins hit a three from the right wing to put the Billikens up by five with 6:32 remaining and it felt like the biggest shot of the game. It gave SLU its biggest lead of the second half and it only lasted one possession. After the Billikens got the ball back, Hasahn French scored in front of the Wolfpack’s Manny Bates, a redshirt sophomore forward to push the lead to seven.

The heavy legs caught up with the Wolfpack as the combination of Yuri Collins, French and Jacobs gave the N.C. State (3-1) its first loss of the season. The Billikens’ late 11-2 run ruined what could have been an impressive road win for N.C. State, which has had five games canceled this season due to COVID-19.

The Wolfpack is scheduled to host Campbell Saturday. Head coach Kevin Keatts wanted to get a game in before facing the Camels and St. Louis and head coach Travis Ford became available. Keatts said he wanted his team to be tested before their game against Campbell. The Wolfpack passed in the first half.

Javonte Perkins led the home team with 20 points, one of four players to score in double figures.

SLU made only nine field goals in the first half and fell victim to N.C. State’s ability to force turnovers (13 in the first half), but hung around long enough to stay within striking distance.

The Wolfpack led by six at the half, but the Billikens chipped away at the lead in the second half, trailing by one, 58-57, after a Manny Bates layup. That’s when Jacobs, Collins and company got going, taking advantage of N.C. State’s sudden inability to score and some sluggishness.

Both teams struggled to get going in the first half. N.C. State looked like a team that hadn’t played a game in two weeks.

If not for nine free throws and a burst of seven points from Collins, the Billikens’ point guard, in the final few minutes, the Wolfpack would have led by more than six at halftime. Collins was the only SLU player who found a rhythm in the first half. A lot of that had to do with the Wolfpack defense, mainly Bates, who had six blocks at the break. N.C. State forced 13 turnovers in the first half and got some separation thanks to 10 points each from Bates and Devon Daniels.

St. Louis late in the game found the right flow and took care of the ball in the second half, when it had just seven turnovers.

The Wolfpack shot 38% from the field, the first time this season they didn’t shoot over 50%. Bates led the team with a career-high 20 points. Beverly scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

AND ONE

Bates scored a career-high 20 points and had 7 blocks, tying his career-high.

LANE VIOLATION

This was just the fourth loss to an unranked non-conference opponent under Keatts.

ICYMI

This game was a last minute addition to the schedule for both teams. N.C. State and St. Louis confirmed the game Tuesday after it was determined the Wolfpack and Louisville would not play due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cardinals’ program.

MAKING SENSE OF THE NUMBERS

12: Number of second chance points SLU scored in the win.

11: Number of bench points scored by the Billikens.

2: Number of bench points N.C. State scored in the second half.

1: Number of field goals Devon Daniels (15 points) hit in the second half.

27: The rebounding advantage SLU (53) had over State (26).