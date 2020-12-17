NC State announces the 9 players available against St. Louis. Who’ll play tonight?

N.C. State traveled to St. Louis with only nine players for its game versus the Billikens. Which nine remained a mystery until an hour before game time.

The school released a roster of players available for tonight’s game: Forward Dereon Seabron, guard Shakeel Moore, forward Jericole Hellems, guard Thomas Allen, guard Braxton Beverly, forward Jaylon Gibson, center Manny Bates, forward Devon Daniels and forward Nick Farrar.

Notable admissions include forward D.J. Funderburk and guard Cam Hayes. Freshman forward Ebenezer Dowuona and walk-on guards Chase Graham and Max Farthing were also left off the list.

The Wolfpack is dealing with contact tracing within the program. N.C. State has missed five games this season due to COVID-19 related issues.