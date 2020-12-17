Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

NC State

NC State announces the 9 players available against St. Louis. Who’ll play tonight?

Raleigh

N.C. State traveled to St. Louis with only nine players for its game versus the Billikens. Which nine remained a mystery until an hour before game time.

The school released a roster of players available for tonight’s game: Forward Dereon Seabron, guard Shakeel Moore, forward Jericole Hellems, guard Thomas Allen, guard Braxton Beverly, forward Jaylon Gibson, center Manny Bates, forward Devon Daniels and forward Nick Farrar.

Notable admissions include forward D.J. Funderburk and guard Cam Hayes. Freshman forward Ebenezer Dowuona and walk-on guards Chase Graham and Max Farthing were also left off the list.

The Wolfpack is dealing with contact tracing within the program. N.C. State has missed five games this season due to COVID-19 related issues.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Profile Image of Jonas E. Pope IV
Jonas E. Pope IV
Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV has covered college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central, NC State and the ACC for The Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use