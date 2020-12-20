NC State football heads to Gator Bowl after eight-win season

After a one-year absence, N.C. State is returning to a bowl game.

On Sunday, the Wolfpack got an invitation to the Gator Bowl at noon on Jan. 2 in Jacksonville, Fla, the ACC announced on Twitter. The Wolfpack finished No. 23 in the final College Football Playoff poll. Their opponent hasn’t been announced yet.

After finishing the regular season 8-3, N.C. State will go to a bowl for the sixth time in eight seasons. The Wolfpack is 3-2 in bowl games under Doeren. Their last bowl trip was in 2018, when they fell to Texas A&M, 52-13, in the Gator Bowl.

N.C. State is 17-14-1 all-time in 32 trips to bowl games.

The Wolfpack only won four games in 2019, but ended the 2020 season on a four-game streak to finish with at least eight wins for the fourth time under Doeren. N.C. State is 1-2 versus the SEC since Doeren took over in 2013. All three of those meetings were in bowl games.

This is the Pack’s fifth trip to the Gator Bowl. They are 1-4 in their previous four appearances. The lone win was in 2002, when Philip Rivers led the team to a 28-6 win over Notre Dame.

N.C. State started the season 4-1 and cracked the Top 25 before losing quarterback Devin Leary for the season and dropping two straight to UNC and Miami. But the Wolfpack got back on track, settling in at quarterback with Bailey Hockman and running the table with the remaining games on the schedule.

That four-game streak included a win over then-No. 21 Liberty at home. The team also won a school-record seven ACC games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

