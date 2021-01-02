NC State will be without key starters on defense in Gator Bowl

N.C. State’s task to win the Gator Bowl on Saturday just became more challenging on the defensive side of the ball.

The school released its availability list ahead of the noon kickoff versus Kentucky and the Wolfpack will be without two starting linebackers — sophomore Drake Thomas and redshirt sophomore Payton Wilson are both out of the game with undisclosed injuries.

Wilson, an All-ACC first-team selection who dislocated both shoulders in the season finale versus Georgia Tech, led the team with 108 tackles. He also had two interceptions, which led the team. In that game versus the Yellow Jackets, Wilson finished with 11 tackles and one sack in 53 plays, which was a season low. It’ll be the second game Wilson missed. He sat out the Virginia Tech game on Sept. 26 with a concussion.

N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) tackles Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason (27) for a loss during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Georgia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Thomas was fourth on the team in tackles with 58 stops. He missed the Miami game with an undisclosed injury earlier this season.

Vi Jones, who started three games this season, will fill in one of the linebackers spots. Jones finished with 31 tackles during the regular season. Redshirt sophomore Jaylon Scott will likely start at the other linebacker spot. Scott appeared in all 11 games this season. The depth at linebacker already took a hit when C.J. Hart, who played in 10 games, announced he was transferring shortly after the regular season ended.

The defense came into the game knowing they would be without nose guard Alim McNeill. The junior from Raleigh announced he was entering the NFL draft hours before the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech. The team will also be without safety Tanner Ingle, who was disqualified for targeting against the Yellow Jackets. It was the third disqualification of the season for Ingle, meaning he has to miss the bowl game per NCAA rules.