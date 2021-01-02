Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Photo gallery from NC State’s game against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead the Wolfpack onto the field before N.C. StateÕs game against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, January 2, 2021.
N.C. State coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead the Wolfpack onto the field before N.C. StateÕs game against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, January 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Photos from the NC State Wolfpack’s game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, January 2, 2021.

N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas and quarterback Devin Leary sit on the bench before N.C. State’s game against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, January 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s N.C. State’s Isaac Duffy (33) stops Kentucky’s Chris Rodgriguez Jr. for a loss on a during the first half of N.C. StateÕs game against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, January 2, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
