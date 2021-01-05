NC State Photo gallery from NC State’s game against Clemson By Ethan Hyman January 05, 2021 08:48 PM ORDER REPRINT → Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C., Tuesday, January 5, 2021. NC State head coach Kevin Keatts talks with Clemson Head Coach Brad Brownell before the game on January 5, 2021, in Clemson, South Carolina. Ken Ruinard Pool/USA TODAY Sports Clemson senior forward Aamir Simms(25) and NC State guard Shakeel Moore(2) reach for a loose ball during the first half of their game on Jan 5, 2021. Ken Ruinard Pool/USA TODAY Sports NC State guard Devon Daniels(24) dribbles around Clemson senior guard Clyde Trapp (0) during the first half of their game Jan 5, 2021. Ken Ruinard Pool/USA TODAY Sports NC State guard Devon Daniels(24) shoots between Clemson sophomore guard Nick Honor(4) and Clemson senior forward Jonathan Baehre(1) during the first half of their game on Jan. 5, 2021. Ken Ruinard Pool/USA TODAY Sports NC State guard Shakeel Moore(2) defends Clemson sophomore guard Al-Amir Dawes(2) during the first half of their game Jan. 5, 2021. Ken Ruinard Pool/USA TODAY Sports NC State forward Jericole Hellems(4) shoots between Clemson freshman forward PJ Hall (24) and Clemson sophomore guard Chase Hunter(3) during the first half of their game on Jan. 5, 2021. Ken Ruinard Pool/USA TODAY Sports NC State guard Devon Daniels(24) shoots as Clemson senior forward Jonathan Baehre(1) defends during the first half of their game on January 5, 2021. Ken Ruinard Pool/USA TODAY Sports NC State guard Devon Daniels(24) loses control of the ball near Clemson sophomore guard Chase Hunter(3) and Clemson sophomore guard Nick Honor(4) during the first half of their game Jan. 5, 2021. Ken Ruinard Pool/USA TODAY Sports NC State guard Devon Daniels(24) shoots as Clemson sophomore guard Alex Hemenway(12) defends during the first half of their game on Jan. 5, 2021. Ken Ruinard Pool/USA TODAY Sports Comments
