Emeka Emezie, NC State football’s top wide receiver, will play one more season

N.C. State finally got some good news about a player who is staying and not leaving.

Emeka Emezie, the team’s leading receiver last season, is taking advantage of the NCAA’s zero year rule and returning to Raleigh for a fifth season.

Emezie went through senior day festivities ahead of the regular-season finale versus Georgia Tech on Dec. 5. On Thursday he posted a picture on Twitter with a simple caption: ‘One more year Wolfpack nation.’

In his first four seasons, Emezie caught 169 passes for 2,409 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led the team in receptions (47), receiving yards (738) and was second in receiving touchdowns. Of N.C. State’s top five receivers a year ago, four will return in 2021.

Emezie had five catches for 44 yards in a Gator Bowl loss to Kentucky last weekend. His 169 catches rank him fifth in school history, and he’s seventh in N.C. State history in receiving yards. He has caught a pass in 32 consecutive games.

His biggest game of the season came in week three when the Wolfpack traveled to Pittsburgh. Emezie caught seven passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He caught the game-winner from Devin Leary with 23 seconds left on the clock.

The return of Emezie means that Leary will have four of his top five receivers back in 2021. If senior C.J. Riley comes back, Leary will have nine of the top 10 receivers on the roster in 2021.