Live updates: NC State at Florida State basketball

N.C. State prepares to take on Florida State at 6:30 p.m. in an ACC basketball game Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee. The Wolfpack has dropped their last two games -- a 74-70 loss at Clemson in overtime and a 64-59 loss to Miami at home. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Noles lead at halftime

N.C. State had never trailed at half this season, until allowing Florida State to shoot 71 percent from the field. The Wolfpack trail 57-32 while watching the Seminoles execute better in transition, better in forcing turnovers and better in halfcourt sets.

The shot blocking presence of forward Manny Bates, who is out with a left ankle injury, is clearly missed inside as the Noles’ have gotten whatever they’ve wanted attacking the basket. FSU leads the Pack 22-12 in points in the paint.

NCSU had been limiting its opponents to shoot just 31 percent from 3-point range, but the Noles have had six different players make 3s and have collectively shot 7-for-10 from behind the arc.

Game slipping away

Florida State surely doesn’t look like a team that hasn’t played in 2021. The Seminoles made 12 of their first 16 shots from the field including 5-of-6 from 3-point range. N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts has already burned two timeouts trying to break up FSU runs, but so far it hasn’t mattered. The Noles led 33-15 at the under-8 timeout.

Jericole Hellems is the only Pack player who has been effective offensively. Hellems scored 10 of their first 15 points.

Bates out

N.C. State forward Manny Bates is out for the game with an ankle injury. Bates is averaging 9.4 points and 3.0 blocks per game. His absence will leave the Pack thin in the frontcourt.

Starting lineups

N.C. State will start Cam Hayes, Shakeel Moore, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems and D.J. Funderburk. Florida State starters are M.J. Walker, Anthony Polite, Rayquan Evans, Raiquan Gray, Balsa Koprivica.

Ice cream dreams

N.C. State (6-3, 2-2 ACC) hasn’t earned an ice cream trip so far this season. That’s been how coach Kevin Keatts has rewarded his teams for road wins since he arrived in Raleigh three seasons ago. The Pack lost at Saint Louis 80-69 on Dec. 17 when it played with a shorthanded roster. They led for 35 minutes in their loss at Clemson. Will Tallahassee be the first spot for tasty treats? Stay tuned. The Seminoles (5-2, 1-1) haven’t played since Dec. 29 because of COVID-related postponements.