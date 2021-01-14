NC State reports coronavirus cluster within its athletics department

N.C. State’s athletics department is dealing with a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The school announced the presence of the cluster, which according to the state health officials indicates five or more cases deemed close proximity or location.

In a news release, the school offered no details as to which of its athletic teams were affected but said safety measures are in place aimed at mitigating the virus’ further spread.

“All individuals who test positive as part of this cluster are being isolated, and close contacts quarantined,” an NC State news release stated. “Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone known to have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Federal and state health officials have defined close contact as anyone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering.

Men’s, women’s basketball teams have had coronavirus issues

The school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams have had their seasons interrupted by positive coronavirus cases already this season.

The Wolfpack women’s team, 10-0 and ranked No. 3 nationally, hasn’t played since beating Boston College, 76-57, at Reynolds Coliseum on Jan. 3. Two days later, the ACC announced a positive test had been discovered in the Wolfpack program and that its next two games would be postponed.

Since then, two more N.C. State games have been postponed, including a top-5 showdown at No. 2 Louisville that had been scheduled for this Sunday. N.C State is scheduled to play Florida State on Jan. 21, but that game is in jeopardy due to active COVID-19 issues in both programs. The Wolfpack’s next scheduled game after that is Jan. 24 against Virginia Tech.

N.C. State is one of four ACC women’s basketball programs currently unable to play games due to COVID-19 issues in their programs. The others are Florida State, Syracuse and Virginia.

Last month, Duke’s women’s basketball players decided to opt-out for the remainder of the season due to positive cases within their program.

N.C. State’s men’s basketball team paused in December due to a positive test. Nonconference games with Connecticut, Michigan and Florida Atlantic were canceled.

The team resumed play on Dec. 17 and have played their schedule without any COVID-19 issues ever since.