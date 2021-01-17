NC State

N.C. State men’s basketball game at Virginia postponed because of COVID-19 issues

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts watches the action during the second half of the Wolfpack’s game against Clemson January 5, 2021.
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts watches the action during the second half of the Wolfpack’s game against Clemson January 5, 2021. Ken Ruinard Pool/USA Today Sports

N.C. State’s men’s basketball game at Virginia on Wednesday has been postponed as the Wolfpack continues to deal with COVID-19 issues.

The ACC made the announcement on Sunday. The league also announced the game time of the Wake Forest at North Carolina game on Wednesday would be 7 p.m.

The NCSU postponement comes after a positive coronavirus test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the program, the ACC said. The league said NCSU is adhering to the protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

The Wolfpack’s home game this past Saturday against Georgia Tech was postponed by the ACC. On Wednesday, N.C. State announced there was a coronavirus cluster within the athletics department.

