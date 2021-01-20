NC State Philip Rivers retires from football By Ethan Hyman January 20, 2021 12:55 PM, ORDER REPRINT → N.C. State’s Philip Rivers plays during their game against UNC in September 2003. Scott Lewis News & Observer file photo Photos from the career of former N.C. State quarterback Philip Rivers, who announced Wednesday, January 20, 2021, that he is retiring after 17 years in the NFL. NCSU starting quarterback Philip Rivers listens to head coach Chuck Amato during a team meeting at the start of practice in August 2000. News & Observer file photo N.C. State starting quarterback Philip Rivers (17) listens to offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Norm Chow during drill at practice in 2000. BRAD SMITH News & Observer file photo NC State quarterback Philip Rivers tries to escape from the grasp of Georgia Tech linebacker Recardo Wembush (42) during a game in 2000. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com N.C. State quarterback Philip Rivers celebrates his touchdown catch during their game against UNC in 2000. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com N.C. State quarterback Philip River helps his father, Wakefield coach Steve Rivers, right, during the game against Green Hope at Wakefield in August 2001. Harry Lynch News & Observer file photo N.C. State’s Philip Rivers shovel pass goes for 46 yards during a game in 2002. Chuck Liddy News & Observer file photo N.C. State quarterback Philip Rivers waves a State flag in Kenan Stadium after the Wolfpack defeated North Carolina 34-17 in 2002. Chuck Liddy News & Observer file photo NC State’s Philip Rivers talks with wide receivers Sterling Hicks (5) and Jerricho Cotchery (82) during the Wolfpack’s game in November 2002. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Philip Rivers breaks a hole in the Notre Dame defense during the Gator Bowl at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida in January 2003. The Wolfpack beat the Irish 28-6. Scott Lewis News & Observer file photo Governor Mike Easley mingles with N.C. State football players including Philip Rivers, right, on the steps of the Executive Mansion in Raleigh after congratulating the team and proclaiming Saturday, January 11, 2003, “Wolfpack Day.” Corey Lowenstein News & Observer file photo N.C. State’s Philip Rivers plays during their game against UNC in September 2003. Scott Lewis News & Observer file photo N.C. State’s Philip Rivers carries his daughter Halle as his wife Tiffany joins him as Rivers walks through the Wolfpack players to receive a framed jersey. Rivers’ jersey was retired Saturday as one of only eight players to receive the honor in NC State history. Rivers played his final home game as the quarterback for the North Carolina State Wolfpack against Maryland Saturday. Scott Lewis News & Observer file photo Philip Rivers gets the crowd motivated as he plays his final home game as the quarterback for the North Carolina State Wolfpack against Maryland in 2003. Scott Lewis News & Observer file photo N.C. State quarterback Philip Rivers gets a hug from head coach Chuck Amato as he plays his final play as State beats KU 56-26 in the Tangerine Bowl. Chuck Liddy News & Observer file photo San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, left, holds up his Chargers jersey with coach Marty Schottenheimer at a news conference in San Diego, Sunday, April 25, 2004. The Chargers traded No.1 draft pick Eli Manning to the New York Giants for Rivers and future draft picks. DENIS POROY AP Former N.C. State quarterback and NFL first round draft pick Philip Rivers talks with members of the media about being picked by the NY Giants and traded to the San Diego Chargers, Saturday, April 24, 2004. He held an informal press conference in front of his parents house in Raleigh, NC where he watched the draft with his family. Chuck Liddy News & Observer file photo San Diego Chargers rookie quarterback Philip Rivers (center in red jersey) goes through stretching drills with the team at their summer training camp in Carson, Calif, Tuesday, Aug 24, 2004. Rivers ended his lengthy holdout, agreeing to terms on a six-year contract with the Chargers Monday night. NICK UT AP San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers delivers a pass during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2006, in San Diego. DENIS POROY AP Former Wolfpack football star Philip Rivers is thanked by N.C. State Chancellor W. Randolph Woodson after he finishes the commencement address at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday May 12, 2012 Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) visits with San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers after the Seahawks defeated the Chargers 41-14 in a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014, in Seattle. John Froschauer AP Former N.C. State star and current San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers talks with former teammate Dantonio Burnette, now N.C. State football’s Director of Strength & Conditioning, before entering the Murphy Center Friday, April 8, 2016. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers celebrates after their overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Carson, Calif. Mark J. Terrill AP Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) celebrates a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. 