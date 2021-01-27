NC State hires Joker Phillips as wide receivers coach

In this 2012 file photo, Kentucky head coach Joker Phillips stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012, in Columbia, Mo. AP

It didn’t take long for N.C. State to fill the vacancy on its football staff.

Joker Phillips, who served as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Maryland, has been hired to replace George McDonald as the Pack’s wide receivers coach, the school announced Wednesday.

McDonald, who had been at NCSU since 2015, left last week to take a job at Illinois, his alma mater.

Phillips, 57, was head coach at Kentucky from 2010 to 2012, compiling a 13-24 record, and was wide receivers coach at Cincinnati before going to Maryland in 2018. While an offensive quality control assistant at Ohio State in 2016, he coached with Tim Beck, the Pack’s offensive coordinator.

Phillips inherits a lot of receiving talent at N.C. State, with wideouts Emeka Emezie, Devin Carter, Thayer Thomas and Porter Rooks among the players expected to return to the Pack for the 2021 season.