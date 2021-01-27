NC State Photo gallery from NC State’s basketball game against Wake Forest By Ethan Hyman January 27, 2021 09:22 PM, ORDER REPRINT → Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Wake Forest’s Jonah Antonio (20) fouls N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) and Wake Forest’s Carter Whitt (35) go for the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts cheers on his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Wake Forest’s Isaiah Wilkins (23) as N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Wake Forest’s Ismael Massoud (25) drives by N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes talks with Isaiah Wilkins (23) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Wake Forest’s Ismael Massoud (25) drives by N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) escapes the pressure from Wake Forest defenders during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com Comments
