Live updates: NC State vs Wake Forest in ACC game at PNC Arena

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts encourages his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Miami at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, January 9, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The first half at PNC Arena ended with seven minutes of some ugly basketball by both teams, but the Pack emerged with a 32-21 lead after Devon Daniels hit a pair of free throws to end it.

Daniels had 15 points in 18 minutes, hitting three 3-pointers, and the Pack’s pressure defense caused 12 turnovers by a Wake team that has had a lot this season -- Daivien Williamson had five of the 12. The Wolfpack had 12 points off the turnovers and could have had more had it not had nine turnovers.

Daniels had 13 points as the Pack has moved to a 28-19 lead with 6:47 left in the first half. The Pack has hit five 3’s to the Deacons’ 3 and used an 11-0 run to extend the lead,

The game was sloppy after that to end the first half, with the two teams combining to miss eight straight shots and turn the ball over seven times before State’s D.J. Funderburk scored inside for a 30-19 lead.

Wake Forest did not have a field goal in the last 7:09 of the first half after a jumper by Ismael Massoud and shot 28 percent from the field.

Daniels knocked down two 3-pointers sandwiched around a 3 from freshman Shakeel Moore as the Pack has moved ahead 19-15 nine minutes into the first half.

Wake Forest takes a lot of 3’s. That’s what Steve Forbes’ team has done well of late, and continued to do it early against the Pack.

Massoud, coming off a 31-point game against Pitt, knocked down two early 3-pointers as the Deacons took an 11-8 in the first five minutes of’ the game. Massoud hi 8 of 10 3-pointers in the win over Pitt.

The Pack forced turnovers on Wake’s first two possessions and looked to extend defensive pressure full court.

Important game for Pack

N.C. State has battled COVID-19. The Wolfpack has battled injuries. It hasn’t been easy.

What the Pack needs to help ease the adversity and anxiety level this season is a victory. The Wolfpack, after losing its last four games, hosted Wake Forest at PNC Arena on Wednesday in its first home in 18 days and its second in January.

Pack coach Kevin Keatts has beaten the Demon Deacons five of six times since taking over at N.C. State but on Wednesday was facing an old friend, first-year Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes. The Pack also faced a team coming off its first ACC win, beating Pitt 76-75.

The starters

The Wolfpack was set to open with a starting lineup of Devon Daniels, Manny Bates, Braxton Beverly, Thomas Allen and Jericole Hellems.

The Deacons opened with Isaiah Mucius, Daivien Williamson, Jonah Antonio, Ismael Massoud and Ody Oguama.

Beverly at best against Deacons

No one played better for the Pack against Wake Forest last season than Braxton Beverly.

The senior guard had 15 and then 16 points in two victories over the Deacons and drained eight of nine 3-pointers. In six career games against Wake, Beverly has hit 51.6 percent (16 of 31) on 3’s.

Beverly scored his 200th career 3-pointer in the loss Saturday at North Carolina and now has 100 career steals after making five against the Tar Heels. According to NCSU, Beverly becomes the third-player in program history -- with Rodney Monroe (1987-91) and Engin Atsur (2003-07) -- to hit 200 three-pointers, pass out 250 assists and record 100 steals in their career.