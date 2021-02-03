NC State vs Virginia, live updates: Pack’s Funderburk set to play

N.C. State senior D.J. Funderburk will be playing for the Wolfpack in Wednesday night’s game against No. 14 Virginia, it was announced via Twitter.

Funderburk was held out of Sunday’s game at Syracuse because of “university policies,” it was announced. NCSU coach Kevin Keatts, who offered no other explanation for Funderburk’s absence, said Monday he did not know if Funderburk would play against the Cavaliers.

Keatts, on the Pack’s pregame radio show Wednesday, said Funderburk was able to practice Tuesday while getting his situation on campus resolved.

Funderburk is the Pack’s third-leading scorer with 11.9 points a game. The big man had 14 points last season to lead the Wolfpack to a 53-51 win in Charlottesville, Va.

Pack has played well at home

Playing ranked teams has brought out some of N.C. State’s best basketball this season. Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts could only hope it would again Wednesday against Virginia.

The Pack, after a tough loss at Syracuse on Sunday, hosted the No. 14 Cavaliers at PNC Arena. The Pack has a 6-1 record in home games this season, albeit competing in empty arenas during the pandemic, and played Virginia to a tight finish the last time the Cavaliers came to Raleigh -- a 66-65 overtime loss by the Wolfpack to the team that would win the 2019 NCAA title.

N.C. State topped North Carolina 79-76 in its ACC opener on Dec. 22 when the Tar Heels were ranked 17th. The Pack then lost at Clemson when the Tigers were ranked 19th in a game N.C. State led much of the way before losing 74-70 in overtime.

Schedule adjustments

Both the Pack and Cavaliers had some schedule juggling done by the ACC on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cavaliers were to face Louisville on Saturday, but because of COVID issues in the Louisville program Virginia now will host Pitt. Virginia and Pitt were scheduled to play Feb. 22, but the Cavaliers and Wolfpack now will play that day in Charlottesville, Va., making up a postponed game from earlier in the season.