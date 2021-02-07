NC State vs UNC women’s basketball game: How to watch, live updates

N.C. State’s Kai Crutchfield (3) and North Carolina’s Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) go after the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Fresh off a win over top-ranked Louisville on Monday, the No. 4 N.C. State women’s basketball team will conclude a four-game road stretch with a matchup with North Carolina at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The return of leading scorer Elissa Cunane, who missed almost a month of play due to COVID protocols, helped key a 74-60 win over the Cardinals last week. Her 16.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game will be a handful for the Tar Heel defense.

UNC, on the other hand, has dropped six of its last seven games, most recently recording a season-low 51 points in a loss to Florida State on Thursday night. The ACC slate has proved to be a grueling one for the Tar Heels, who are just 3-8 in conference play.

Sunday’s game, then, will be a rivalry game featuring two teams headed in diametrically opposed directions. While the pair has split its last four games dating back the to past two seasons, this time around will be a tougher ask for the Tar Heels — currently bottom-feeders in the ACC standings — against the Wolfpack, which has Final Four aspirations.

We’ll have live updates here throughout the game.

Halftime update

At the break, the Tar Heels — bolstered by a 5-11 mark from deep and 13 points from Alyssa Utsby — held a 37-30 lead over heavily favored N.C. State.

Alyssa Utsby, who averages 8.9 points on the season, was 5 of 6 from the field and made all three of her 3-point attempts in the game’s first 20 minutes, the biggest reason for UNC’s upset bid becoming that much more realistic. Guards Petra Holesínská and Stephanie Watts both chipped in with seven points, with the Tar Heels looking as efficient as they have all season, just a game removed from their worst offensive outing of the year against Florida State. A win would be easily the biggest feather in North Carolina’s cap this year, one that’s been plagued by inconsistency on both ends of the ball for much of the season.

Nearly everything that went right for North Carolina in the first half went wrong for N.C. State. Though center Elissa Cunane had 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting, the Wolfpack as a whole was 3 of 12 from distance and 11 of 33 from the field overall. The team will need more in the second half from Jakia Brown-Turner (14.7 points per game) and Kayla Jones (12.5), who were a combined 4-of-15 shooting at the break, to keep things competitive.

The Wolfpack will also look to leverage its advantage down low, and make a concerted effort to get the ball inside. The teams were tied in the rebounding battle at the break, 19-19, while 14 of N.C. State’s points came in the paint.

North Carolina’s Alyssa Ustby (1) shoots as N.C. State’s Jakia Brown-Turner (11) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, February 7, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

First quarter update

A tightly contested first quarter saw North Carolina jump out to a narrow 19-16 lead.

The Tar Heels saw contributions from guards Petra Holesínská (five points) and Alyssa Utsby (eight), who hit all three of their team’s triples in the opening period. NC State’s balanced attack was able to string together buckets despite a 2-8 mark from long distance and five turnovers, not a number that head coach Wes Moore was likely happy with.

However, the Wolfpack won the rebounding battle in the first ten minutes, 11-8, and had five players register field goals.

Starting lineups

The Wolfpack went with its typical starting lineup of Cunane, guards Raina Perez, Kai Crutchfield and Jakia Brown-Turner and forward Kayla Jones.

The Tar Heels began the game with senior center Janelle Bailey, along with guards Alyssa Ustby, Petra Holesínská, Kennedy Todd-Williams and Stephanie Watts.

How to watch the NC State vs. UNC game

North Carolina State will play at UNC at 2 p.m.. The game is being televised on ACC Network and can be streamed at WatchESPN.com or by using the ESPN app (valid subscription required).