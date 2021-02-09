NC State

Photo gallery from NC State’s basketball game against Syracuse

Raleigh, N.C.

Photos from the N.C. State Wolfpack’s game against the Syracuse Orange at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 19, 2021.

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) is pressured by Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) and Quincy Guerrier (1) and during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) is called for the foul after running into Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim (35) pulls in the ball from N.C. State’s Thomas Allen (5) during the second half of Syracuse’s 77-68 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Manny Bates (15) blocks the shot by Syracuse’s Alan Griffin (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s head coach Kevin Keatts watches during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) walks off the court after Syracuse’s 77-68 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) tries to drive around Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s D.J. Funderburk (0) fights for the rebound with Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier (1) during the second half of Syracuse’s 77-68 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Syracuse’s Joseph Girard III (11) drives around N.C. State’s Shakeel Moore (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Syracuse’s Alan Griffin (0) celebrates after hitting a three-pointer during the second half of Syracuse’s 77-68 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond (3) knocks the ball from N.C. State’s Thomas Allen (5) as Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) also defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) brings the ball past Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
