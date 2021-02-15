NC State women’s basketball team projected as No. 2 seed in NCAA tournament

N.C. State’s Kayla Jones (25), right, laughs with Jakia Brown-Turner (11) as a timeout is called during the second half of N.C. State’s 86-65 victory over Clemson at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 11, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The N.C. State women’s basketball team is projected to be a top-4 seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament, based on the early pairings released Monday night.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee revealed its first in-season top-16 on Monday and the fourth-ranked Wolfpack (13-2, 8-2) were projected as a No. 2 seed. This was the first of two reveals before the official selection show March 15.

Right now the committee has N.C. State in Region 3.

The Pack won the ACC tournament championship a year ago, but the NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The previous two seasons, Wolfpack coach Wes Moore led his team to the Sweet 16.

San Antonio will host the 2021 championships. All 64 teams in the field will play from March 21 through April 4. The title game will be played in the Alamodome.

N.C. State knocked off two No. 1 teams this season, with both wins coming on the road — at South Carolina on Dec. 3 and at Louisville on Feb. 1. The projected top seeds are South Carolina, Louisville, UCONN and Stanford, the top seed in N.C. State’s region.