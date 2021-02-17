NC State at Pittsburgh basketball live blog: Foul trouble catching up with Wolfpack

NC State takes on Pittsburgh at 4:30 p.m. in an ACC basketball game. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap-up after it ends.

FOULS CATCHING UP WITH NC STATE

N.C. State connected on 8-of-12 shots from the floor to start the second half, but the Panthers got out on the break, scoring easy baskets in transition to hang around.

The Wolfpack led by seven, but Pittsburgh scored six fast break points to pull within three. Jericole Hellems, who earlier in the half hit four straight free throws (consecutive technical fouls against the Panthers) was called for a technical foul of his own.

Justin Champagnie missed both of the technical shots, but hit two foul shots to pull the Panthers to within one, 60-59, with 7:47 remaining. It was part of an 8-2 run for Pittsburgh. The call versus Hellems sent the junior wing to the bench with his fourth foul. State has four players with at least three fouls.

NC STATE 40, PITTSBURGH 39: HALFTIME

Pitt’s Au’Diese Toney nailed a three at the buzzer to end the first half, highlighting the Panthers’ late run to close out the opening 20 minutes.

N.C. State led by as many as 10 (28-18) but Pittsburgh went to a zone defense that had the Wolfpack stumped in the final eight minutes. N.C. State never surrendered the lead, but the Panthers outscored the Pack 21-12 in the last 8:22.

Pittsburgh stayed in the game by shooting 50% from the floor. N.C. State got off to a hot start led by junior forward Jericole Hellems and senior guard Braxton Beverly, but both players picked up two fouls and spent a good portion of the half on the bench.

Senior forward D.J. Funderburk picked up the scoring slack, finishing with 13 points (and five rebounds) in the first half. Funderburk had two of the four field goals the Pack converted in the last eight minutes. He was going toe-to-toe with Toney, who led all scorers with 14 first-half points.

The N.C. State freshman duo of Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore combined for all 12 assists for the Wolfpack in the first half.

Braxton Beverly looks fresh





Braxton Beverly’s hip and back looked fine early versus Pittsburgh. The N.C. State senior guard, who left the game early Duke game last Saturday because of an injury, got off to a hot start on Wednesday.

Beverly’s first made basket, a running twisted heave as the shot clock expired, got him going. The 5-10 guard had seven points in eight minutes of action.

Jericole Hellems followed Beverly’s lead and had nine at the under-eight timeout. Hellems, who has become the leading scorer without Devon Daniels, hit a long three to put State up 28-18, their biggest lead of the opening minutes.

The Pack got back to forcing turnovers, scoring 11 points off six Pittsburgh mishaps.

NC State travels to Pittsburgh for an early afternoon ACC contest.

The Pack will play the Panthers without junior guard Thomas Allen, who was injured in practice on Monday.