NC State at Wake Forest live blog: Balanced attack allows Pack to jump out to halftime lead

NC. State travels to Winston-Salem Saturday at 2 p.m. for a showdown with Wake Forest. The Wolfpack is coming off a win at Pitt and the Demon Deacons lost at home Duke last Wednesday. Follow The News & Observer’s N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates from Lawrence Joel.

This blog will update during and after the game.

NC State 51, Wake Forest 35: Halftime

Of the eight players who saw action in the first half for N.C. State, seven scored for Kevin Keatts. That balanced attack allowed the Wolfpack to find a groove after a slow start and take a 51-35 lead at the break.

The scoring outburst was sparked by freshman Cam ayes, who knocked down back-to-back 3s to light a fire under his team. Hayes gave way to teammates D.J. Funderburk and Braxton Beverly to get in the mix.

After starting the game 0-6 from the floor, Funderburk finished with nine at the half. He had two straight dunks that pushed the lead to 35-18. Beverly, who scored 10 in the half, hit back-to-back triples and State went on a 7-0 run where four different players scored.

Jericole Hellems, Beverly and Dereon Seabron each had 10 at the half. This was the first time all season the team scored 50 points in the first half during conference play.

CAM HAYES TAKES CONTROL

N.C. State freshman guard felt good early in his first return to the Triad. The Greensboro native knocked down consecutive 3s to put the Wolfpack 20-14. In a 30 second span between the triples, he also had a steal. The energy from Hayes must have been contagious as N.C. State pulled ahead by 11 by the under-8 timeout.

The Pack forced eight turnovers, scoring 14 points off those Wake Forest mistakes.

Dereon Seabron was also aggressive early, scoring six points and getting to the foul line for four shots.

PACK LOOKS FOR SEASON SWEEP

N.C. State (9-9, 5-8 ACC) defeated Wake Forest (6-10, 3-10) 72-67 last month in PNC and looks to close out the sweep. For the second straight game, the Pack will be without guard Thomas Allen.

Allen was in a walking boot Wednesday versus Pittsburgh. The Raleigh native wasn’t wearing a boot Saturday.